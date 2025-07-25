PM Modi welcomed with fervour in Male, as India-Maldives mark 60 years of ties

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Maldives on Friday as a part of his second leg of the two-nation visit. He received a welcome from President Muizzu and senior ministers from the government upon his arrival.

With chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai, members of the Indian diaspora greeted the PM. There was also a cultural performance hosted by the diaspora in his honour.

PM Modi witnessed the cultural performance alongside President Mohamed Muizzu.

He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who expressed great enthusiasm upon meeting PM Modi.

The Maldivian capital, Male, wore a festive look on Friday, adorned with large posters, colourful banners, and fluttering Indian flags, as the island nation geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day state visit.

PM Modi has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The Office of the President of Maldives in a post on X, upon PM's arrival said, "The Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri @narendramodi arrives in the Maldives on a state visit, at the invitation of His Excellency President Dr @MMuizzu. This historic visit is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Maldives since assuming his third term, and coincides with the 60th anniversary of the Maldives' independence as well as the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India."

During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Mohamed Muizzu to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

The visit also marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives. India has played a key role in supporting the Maldives through development aid, infrastructure projects, and emergency assistance in recent years.

