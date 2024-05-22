PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Saudi King suffering from lung inflammation

New Delhi [India], May 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed 'deep concern' over the reports of the health of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday.

PM Modi has wished him a speedy recovery through a post on social media platform X.

"Deeply concerned about the reports of the health of His Majesty @KingSalman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I join the people of India in wishing him a speedy and full recovery," PM Modi wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1793316797032333810

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation, which has caused the Crown Prince of the nation to reschedule a planned trip to Japan, CNN reported citing the Saudi news agency SPA.

Following tests, King Salman, 88, was found to have inflammation for which he is currently receiving antibiotic treatment in Jeddah.

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, cancelled plans to visit Tokyo amid his father's illness as of now.

Notably, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has been the King of Saudi Arabia since the death of King Abdullah in 2015.

King Salman underwent surgery in 2020 to remove his gallbladder.

It was in 2017 when Mohammed bin Nayef was removed as crown prince and bin Salman was appointed to take up the role.

