"PM Modi, you defined living bridge between United Kingdom and India": UK minister of State Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Lauding the ties between the two nations, the UK Minister of State, Lord Tariq Ahmed, said that PM Modi defined the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India. He also conveyed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's greetings to his Indian counterpart, PM Modi.

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit today, the British Minister said that the summit has truly, in every sense, served as a master class on how to go about attracting global investors.

"PM Modi, you defined the living bridge between the United Kingdom and India. I want to extend the greetings from my Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the son-in-law of India. This Summit has truly in every sense served as a master class on how to go about attracting Global investors. Our nations may be separated by thousands of miles geographically, but that vast distance can diminish with the warmth between our people, that living bridge and there is so much in common between our two nations..." he said.

Lord (Tariq) Ahmad is the Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, and the UN and the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict.

He said, "We have just signed an MoU to enable closer collaboration between our higher education institutions. We want to go further in the areas of the creative economy, nurturing artists and boosting cultural exchange."

"Business links will continue to grow, creating jobs and prosperity. Whether it's from here in Ahmedabad to Aberdeen in Scotland, in the United Kingdom, our old friendship is blossoming into a new partnership..." he added.

Meanwhile, Matthew Johnston, Minister Counsellor, Education and Research Australian High Commission said that he is really proud that Deakin University will be the first foreign university to establish an international branch campus at Gift City in India.

"It is a great pleasure to be here today. We are really proud that Deakin University will be the first foreign university to establish an international branch campus at Gift City, here in India. We are happy to be supporting Govt of India and Govt of Gujarat's aim and ambition of education..." he said.

Vice Chancellor of Australia's Deakin University Iain Martin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, where they had a productive discussion on enhancing collaboration between government and academic institutions about cybersecurity.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister had welcomed Deakin University to collaborate with Indian universities to promote research and innovation.

"Prime Minister and I had a truly fantastic conversation around the future of education, skilling and research in India, clearly focused on us being in India for 30 years, but tomorrow inaugurating the first international branch campus at GIFT City of Deakin University. So this is a very auspicious and special day and to combine that inauguration with the Vibrant Gujarat festival with Prime Minister Modi being here is a very special time indeed," Martin said.

He said there is a huge amount of interest they are bringing in Australian education to India at half the cost.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry.

The tenth edition of the Summit is held from January 10-12, 2024. For the smooth conduct of the event, several committees have been formed to look after various aspects of the summit.

