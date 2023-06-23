PM Modi's obscene picture from US visit sparks controversy, shocking tweets go viral!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US on a state visit. This is his third invitation to Washington DC since he became India’s head of government – the first in 2014 to meet former President Barack Obama, the second in June 2017 to meet former President Donald Trump, and now to meet President Joe Biden. The visit is set against the backdrop of a rapidly transforming world order, where India needs to keep both its strategic independence and geopolitical balance. Amidst all of this, controversial journalist, Nair has tweeted some offensive photos of the PM Modi. Alleging that the photos are fake, Nair's arrest is being demanded by VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi after the tweets went viral. Nair in response, has issued a open challenge to Prachi on the entire controversy.



Hey Prachi ( I don't your real name), the onus is on you to provide evidence that all these photographs are fake and photoshopped.

If you prove it, I'll delete my tweet and apologise for my mistake.



This is an open challenge. Please accept it https://t.co/E2AtN2mzAK — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) June 22, 2023

"Hi Prachi (I don't know your real name), but it is your responsibility to prove that these photos are fake and photoshopped. If you prove it, I will definitely delete my tweet. This is my open challenge to you. Please accept it." Ravi Nair tweeted.This is not the first time that Ravi Nair has been embroiled in controversy. Earlier also some articles were written about financial dealings between BJP and Adani. The Adani Group had filed a suit against Ravi for defamation. Because of this, the Delhi Police issued an arrest warrant against him. Over the years, Nair has authored a number of investigative stories, some of which have been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its economic policies. His journalistic work has also touched upon the controversial Rafale deal, the Adani Group’s businesses and the relationship between the Narendra Modi government and the company.

