PM Modi's Principal Secy Mishra, US Commerce Secy Raimondo discuss strengthening economic ties

Washington [US], May 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra on Tuesday held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed strengthening the economic and technology partnership between the two nations.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Indian Embassy in Washington in a tweet stated, "Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary @PMOIndia had a productive meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce @GinaRaimondo. They discussed the strengthening of economic and technology partnership."

Earlier, PK Mishra at the White House also held discussions with Senior Advisor to President on Clean Energy John Podesta, Director National Economic Council Dr Lael Brainard and Deputy NSA/G20 Sherpa Mike Pyle.

Indian Embassy in Washington tweeted, "At the White House, Principal Secretary @PMOIndia Dr P.K. Mishra held discussions with @johnpodesta, Senior Advisor to President on Clean Energy; Dr. Lael Brainard, Director National Economic Council and Deputy NSA/G20 Sherpa Mike Pyle."

PM Modi's Principal Secretary PK Mishra on Monday interacted with senior officials from US administration, representatives from industry, think- tanks and academia over lunch at India House.

Ambassador of India to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted, "Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr. P.K. Mishra @PMOIndia interacted with senior officials from US Administration, reps from industry, think- tanks and academia over lunch at India House. Delighted to host him."

On Monday, PK Mishra met with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power.

Indian Embassy in Washington tweeted, "Principal Secretary @PMOIndia Dr. P. K. Mishra met with @USAID Administrator @SamanthaJPower today. Both sides had productive discussions on ongoing work under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), development cooperation, 3rd country partnerships and India's Presidency."

PK Mishra also met with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients. During the meeting, the two sides held a discussion on strengthening the bilateral partnership between India and US.

Indian Embassy in Washington tweeted, "Dr P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary @PMOIndia, met with White House Chief of Staff @WHCOS Jeff Zients this morning. They had a very cordial & productive discussion on strengthening bilateral partnership."

On May 23, the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development was launched in virtual mode.

Ministry of Education, Government of India and the US Department of State today launched the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development in virtual mode, with the aim to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the two countries in the field of education and skill development.

Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation, Ministry of Education, Government of India and Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US Department of State co-chaired the Working Groups from India and US respectively, the Ministry of Education said in the press release.

The establishment of the India-US Working Group on Education and Skill Development was announced by the leaders on the sidelines of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held between India and the US in Washington DC on April 11, 2022, the Ministry of Education said in the press release.

Discussions during the meeting focussed on the topics like Skilling and vocational education, certification and recognition, matchmaking between US and Indian higher educational institutions, and engaging with the private sector.

