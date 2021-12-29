PM Modi's UAE visit postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was expected to take place in January has been postponed, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6.

PM Modi was expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit.

( With inputs from ANI )

