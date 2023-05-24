PM Modi's visit strengthened relations between India, Australia: PM Albanese

Sydney [Australia], May 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the relationship between the two countries, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

In the official statement, released by the Australian government, PM Albanese said, "Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has strengthened the close and strong relationship that Australia enjoys with India."

"This is a relationship we need to invest in. Our strong partnership with India will deliver benefits for Australia in trade, investment and business and in regional security and stability," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday as part of his three-nation visit.

Albanese also said that he met with PM Modi six times, which underscores the value the countries place on deepening ties.

He also stated that Australia is a better place because of the contributions of the Indian-Australian community and he wanted to see more connections between the two countries.

Earlier today, PM Modi was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

PM Modi also signed the visitors' book at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

Following this, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Albese and discussed many issues. Later on, they exchanged the MoUs and addressed a press conference at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

The Prime Ministers welcomed progress towards establishing an Australia-India Green Hydrogen Taskforce and today announced the Terms of Reference for this have been agreed, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced that the new Centre for Australia-India Relations will be headquartered in Parramatta. The Centre began operations this month and will drive deeper engagement with India through business, policy and cultural activities and work with Indian diaspora communities. The Centre will be led by Chair Swati Dave and CEO Tim Thomas," the statement read.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Albanese said that Australia and India are working more closely together to boost renewable energy in both our countries.

He further stated that they will increase the number of top graduates and young professionals who live and study in each other's countries, and then bring those experiences home.

"Our two countries already have such a strong friendship, and our Indian-Australian community has contributed so much," PM Albanese tweeted.

"And today, together with Prime Minister @narendramodi, we're making the ties between India and Australia even stronger," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor