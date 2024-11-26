"PM Modi's words are assurance as strong as Mount Everest": MP CM Mohan Yadav in UK

London [United Kingdom], November 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that for any Chief Minister, the greatest support comes from the Centre. He emphasised that once PM Modi makes a statement, it remains unwavering.

Speaking at an interactive session on 'Investment Opportunities in MP', CM Yadav remarked on the clarity in governance, possibilities, and policies under the Prime Minister's leadership.

"It is the nature of our Prime Minister that once he speaks, his words remain unaltered, no matter what. As a Chief Minister, I can affirm this. For any CM, the Centre is the biggest support, and it guarantees that sound decisions are implemented. His (PM Modi's) words are not mere promises but assurances as solid as Mount Everest. This is exactly what an economy needs. While Europe's effects are being felt in Asia, trade and confidence continue to grow. And if there's a voice of peace from anywhere, it comes from one country alone," he said.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's achievements, Yadav said, "Investment plans worth Rs10,000 crore from a state like West Bengal have moved to Madhya Pradesh after approving our proposal. We are now number one in mining. I had the opportunity to meet several key figures, and they too have shown interest. The availability of land in Madhya Pradesh today surpasses even Maharashtra."

CM Yadav is on a six-day visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, aiming to attract investments by engaging with industrialists, business leaders, and government representatives in both nations.

Earlier today, he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and overseas supporters of Madhya Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his UK visit, encouraging them to invest in various sectors in India.

In his comprehensive address, Yadav touched on several topics, including the recently concluded elections in various states and the role of digital public infrastructure in strengthening the last-mile delivery of services.

He also underscored the transformative impact of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), highlighting how it has ensured funds reach beneficiaries directly and effectively.

The visit reflects the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to driving industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond financial investments.

