PM Narendra Modi Dials Iran President, Calls for De-escalation Amid US Strikes on Nuclear Sites

In the midst of further US assaults on Tehran's nuclear facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday and called for a rapid de-escalation and talks. As the area deals with the aftermath of US and Israeli airstrikes, PM Modi voiced his concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia and called for moderation and communication. PM Modi posted on X about the conversation. He wrote, “Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability.”

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

Also Read: Global leaders urge restraint, warn of escalation after US strikes Iranian nuclear sites

Following military attacks that raised fears of a larger regional conflict, there is growing international effort to restore calm. India, which has close relations to both the US and Iran, has continuously pushed for a diplomatic solution that is peaceful. Given that tensions pose a threat to vital trade and energy lines in the Gulf, Modi's outreach is viewed as part of India's larger attempt to prevent disturbances to regional stability.

On Thursday, June 19, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he will make a decision about his involvement within two weeks. Ultimately, the decision was made in a few days, and Washington intervened in Israel's campaign by attacking early on Sunday. Although the extent of the damage is not inflicted, Iran had threatened to strike back if the United States joined the Israeli attack.