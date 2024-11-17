PM Narendra Modi heads to Brazil for 19th G20 Leaders' Summit

Abuja [Nigeria], November 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his journey to Brazil from Abuja, Nigeria, marking the second leg of his significant three-nation tour.

During his visit to Brazil, PM Modi will attend the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled to take place from November 18-19.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs also shared a post on X and wrote, "PM @narendramodi concludes a productive visit in Abuja, Nigeria. Next Stop - Rio de Janeiro."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1858177710956171722

As a Troika member, India will play a significant role in shaping the agenda, building on the momentum from its own G20 presidency. Brazil is expected to maintain the focus on Global South priorities, ensuring continuity and progress on key issues.

PM Modi had stated that after India's successful presidency in the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the Global South's priorities.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a Troika member. Last year, India's successful Presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its Agenda. This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.' I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," PM Modi had said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, who was on a state visit to Nigeria from November 17-18, had held official talks with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership. There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor