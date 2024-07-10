PM Narendra Modi Receives Ceremonial Reception at Federal Chancellery in Austria (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a ceremonial reception at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Wednesday, July 10. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also attended the event. Austrian military paid tribute to PM Modi upon his arrival in Vienna, marking the start of his significant diplomatic visit.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour for PM Modi in Vienna

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Ceremonial Reception at Federal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria.



Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also accompanies PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/YNQeLMMXXX — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen walking on the red carpet with the Nehammer and then meeting with other leaders at the venue. Prime Minister also signed the Guestbook at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. Later, they held a delegation-level meeting at the Federal Chancellery.

The Prime Minister arrived here from Moscow on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg welcomed Modi at the airport.

Ahead of his official meeting with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer on Wednesday, Modi said the India-Austria friendship is strong, and it will get even stronger in the times to come.