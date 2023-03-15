PM Narendra Modi to receive Nobel Peace Prize?

Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee, has given a big statement about PM Modi. He said that PM Modi is the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. He said that PM Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world today. Calling himself a big fan of the Indian prime minister.

Continuing further he said that PM Modi is the most trusted leader who can stop war among warring countries and establish peace. He said that India is becoming a rich-powerful country because of the policies of PM Modi. It will be historic if most deserving leader PM Modi wins Nobel Peace Prize.

For the unversed, Asle Toje is the Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee which is responsible for the Nobel Peace Prize. He is a scholar and an author who has lived and worked in Germany, France, Belgium, England, and the United States. He was educated at the Universities of Oslo and Tromsø and received his PhD from Cambridge University. He speaks English and Norwegian and dabbles in German and Spanish.