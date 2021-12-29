PM Narendra Modi's January visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been postponed amid the surge of Omicron cases in India. The visit was scheduled to take place on January 6, 2022. The visit is likely to be rescheduled now, according to sources. In February 2018, PM Modi visited UAE for the sixth World Government Summit in Dubai, where India was the guest of honour. The Prime Minister visited again in August 2019 to receive 'the Order of Zayed, UAE's highest civilian award.

The Omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa, has created havoc across the world. The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been raging across the globe, severely affecting the United States and Europe. In the US, Omicron is now the dominant virus replacing Delta. In the UK, Covid-19 cases have been breaking records daily due to the fast spread of Omicron. In India, the situation is so far under control, with nearly 800 cases .The UAE, a federation of seven emirates, on Monday reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one death. Abu Dhabi has tightened requirements to enter the country following the rapid spread of Covid-19 there. Till now, the UAE has reported 755,000 cases and 2,160 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. The active cases stand at 10,186.