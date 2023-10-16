PM Netanyahu invited US President to Israel, hope to host him soon: PMO

Tel Aviv (Israel), October 16 : Spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Tal Heinrich has announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has extended an invitation to US President Joe Biden to visit Israel and hopes to host the president soon.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu invited US President Joe Biden to Israel, and we hope to host the president soon. We are truly grateful for the support of the united front against the commons," the Spokesperson for the Israeli PMO said.

She said the IDF continues to target those responsible for the massacre in Israel. "Over the last few hours, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out dozens of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. The targets included Hamas headquarters, mortar launching positions, and a number of terrorists at a military compound," she said.

She further said that the IDF had struck the command centre of Ali Qadhi, a commander in the Hamas commando forces who was killed in an Israeli strike two days ago. "As the IDF Chief of Staff told our frontline troops, 'attack them everywhere, every commander, every operative'..."

She said Israel appreciates the unconditional and unwavering support of its allies.

CNN recently reported that Netanyahu has invited Biden to visit Israel soon, and both countries are discussing the possibility, a source familiar with the matter revealed.

It wasn't clear how advanced the discussions were, or when a possible trip might occur.

The White House on Sunday said it didn't have any new travel plans by the president to announce. "We have no new travel to announce," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

As per CNN, if the visit did materialize, it would amount to a dramatic show of support by Biden for Israel as the country responds to last weekend's devastating attacks by Hamas.

A Biden visit would also amount to a message to other players in the region, including the Iran-backed Hezbollah, that they should not escalate the conflict further, as per CNN.

Biden recently said that there is a "fundamental difference" between Israelis killed in the Hamas attack and Palestinian civilians and Hamas terrorists killed in Tel Aviv's counter-attack as the terrorist group Hamas has engaged in barbarism "that is as consequential as the holocaust."

Speaking to CBS News in a 60-minute interview, Biden called Hamas a "bunch of cowards" who are hiding behind the civilians. He expressed confidence that Israel would do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians.

Asked whether there was a time for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Biden said, "Look, there's a fundamental difference. Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And so I think Israel has to respond."

"They have to go after Hamas. Hamas is a bunch of cowards. They're hiding behind the civilians. They put their headquarters where civilians are and buildings and the like. But to the extent they can separate out and avoid, I'm confident the Israelis are gonna do everything in their power to avoid the killing of innocent civilians," he said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday, the second time within a few days, to pledge support for the country as it prepares a major military offensive in Gaza, the Washington Post reported.

Blinken who was in Israel on Thursday returned to the country after a tour in which he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The visit comes amid reports in Israeli media that during a phone call on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited Biden to Israel, the US daily reported.

