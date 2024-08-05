PM Sheikh Hasina committed atrocities on students; we just want peace: Bangladesh national on ongoing political crisis

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 5 : As the political crisis in Bangladesh intensifies, a Bangladesh national who is currently in India said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has committed atrocities on students and hoped the new government would not do so.

The Bangladeshi national gave her opinion on the current situation in her country and said that it is good that she resigned.

"She caused a lot of atrocities on the students. Let us see what will happen now. The next government should not do the same to the students," she said.

Another Bangladesh national emphasized that they just want to live peacefully.

"We have heard that Sheikh Hasina has left the country and the new government will take charge now. The country is in a bad state. We just want peace and want to live peacefully," he said.

He further said that his daughter suggested that he should not come back to Bangladesh and stay in India for some time as the situation is worsening.

"My daughter suggested that I should not come back to Bangladesh and remain in India for now, as the situation is getting worse. She asked me to stay in the Bangla Bhawan guest house as of now," he said.

The anti-discrimination student movement in Bangladesh will announce the outline of the national government at around 8 pm (local time) on Monday.

The leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement said in a live program on the television channel that the outline of the national government will be announced at the Sark fountain in Karwan Bazar, Bangladesh, local media ProthomAlo reported.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday evening landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

Sheikh Hasina left Dhaka on Monday morning, accompanied by her sister, as the students-led protests intensified and many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister.

Prothom Alo reported that people were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building and people were seen taking things from inside the Parliament building as well.

Protesters also set fire to Sudha Sadan, the private residence of Sheikh Hasina's family in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. Prothom Alo reported that around 5:30 pm, Sudha Sadan was vandalized. A fire was also set inside the house. Protestors were reported to be seen taking things out of the house.

Protesters also vandalized the residence of the Chief Justice.

Several people were seen entering the Chief Justice's residence by climbing over its wall and commotion and vandalism were reported from inside. Along with vandalizing the residence, various items in the residence were taken away, Prothom Alo reported.

Meanwhile, the operations of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were shut for six hours the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

