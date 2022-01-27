PM thanks world leaders for their greetings on India's 73rd Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

PM Modi said, "Thank you @PMBhutan for your warm wishes on India's Republic Day. India deeply values it's unique and enduring friendship with Bhutan. Tashi Delek to the Government and people of Bhutan. May our ties grow from strength to strength."

The Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering extended greetings to PM Modi and the people of India stating "On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoice with you in heart and spirit."

PM Modi also thanked Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba for extending his greetings on Republic Day.

"Thank You PM @SherBDeuba for your warm felicitations. We will continue to work together to add strength to our resilient and timeless friendship," PM Modi said in a reply to Deuba's tweet.

Extending greetings to India on its Republic Day, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth said Mauritius and India nurture a special kind of friendship which underpins a strong development partnership.

In a reply, PM Modi said, "Thank you Prime Minister @JugnauthKumarfor your warm wishes. The exceptional and multifaceted partnership between our countries continues to grow from strength to strength."

Taking to Twitter, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also extended his greetings to PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and the people of India on its Republic Day.

"Greetings and good wishes to PM @narendramodi, @rashtrapatibhvn, and the people of India on the occasion of India's 73rd #RepublicDay ! India's republic, its democratic institutions and constitutionalism continue to inspire hope for democracies the world over," Solih tweeted.

"Thank you President @ibusolih for your warm greetings and good wishes. The special and time-tested relations between India and Maldives are strengthened by our shared democratic values," PM Modi said in a reply to Solih's tweet.

Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett also extended his greetings on Republic Day.

"Thank you for your warm greetings for India's Republic Day, PM @naftalibennett. I fondly remember our meeting held last November. I am confident that India-Israel strategic partnership will continue to prosper with your forward-looking approach," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa for wishing India on its 73rd Republic Day.

PM Modi said that the year is special as both countries celebrate the 75-year milestone of Independence.

"Thank you PM Rajapaksa. This year is special as both our countries celebrate the 75-year milestone of Independence. May the ties between our peoples continue to grow stronger," tweeted PM Modi. Earlier, Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa wished India a "very happy 73rd Republic Day" and said that the relationship between the two nations continues to grow.

"Wishing PM @narendramodi, the Government and People of #India a very happy 73rd Republic Day. May the relationship between our two nations continue to grow to mutually benefit our people so that our nations may prosper," tweeted Rajapaksa.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.The celebrations this year are special as Indian Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

