PM to discuss issues of global concerns at G20 summit in Bali

New Delhi, Nov 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will have bilateral discussions with G20 leaders during the upcoming summit in Bali on issues of global concerns like food and energy security, health and environment among others.

In his statement before departing for Bali to participate in the summit, Modi said, "I will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 14-16 November 2022, to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders' Summit, to be chaired by Indonesia. I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation."

The Prime Minister further said that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he will meet with leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further informed that during his interaction at the G20 summit, he will highlight India's achievements and it's unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor