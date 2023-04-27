PM to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters on Friday

New Delhi, April 27 In a move which will boost radio connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate 91 FM transmitters of 100 watts capacity via video conferencing.

These transmitters are spread across 18 states and two union territories.

The decision to install FM transmitters is to enhance connectivity in aspirational districts and border areas.

An additional two crore people will now be covered through these towers, with an increase in coverage of about 35,000 sq km if area, official sources said.

The expansion process is set to take place just two days before the 100th episode of the Prime Minister's monthly radio broadcast "Mann ki Baat" on April 30.

The states and union territories which are covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.



