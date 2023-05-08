PML-N kicks off election campaign in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 : Asserting that National Assembly will complete its constitutional term, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's demand to dissolve assemblies and said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has kicked off its election campaign, Geo News reported.

His statement comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has refused to accept the Supreme Court's verdict on holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Speaking to reporters in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah stated that his party will win the elections. He said, "We will win the elections. Free and transparent elections will be held this year and the National Assembly will complete its constitutional term," as per the Geo News report.

The ruling PDM government has refused to accept the apex court's verdict on holding polls in Punjab and is holding talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to reach a consensus on the simultaneous elections in Pakistan, as per the news report.

Despite agreeing to conduct elections on the same date, the Pakistan government and PTI have failed to reach a consensus on the election time. The ruling government and PTI have submitted separate reports to the Supreme Court.

Speaking about the ongoing negotiations, Rana Sanaullah said the federal government is not ready to hold general elections in Pakistan "even one day before" the stipulated time on the demand of PTI, as per the Geo News report.

He further said, "People should minus him [from politics] using their power of the vote. We will treat him first then go into the polls. If he [Imran Khan] takes to the streets." Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has been living in London since November 2019, will return to Pakistan before the general elections.

Rana Sanaullah brushed off former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's warning that he would hold protests in Pakistan if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are not held within 90 days of their dissolution, Geo News reported. He said that PTI threatened the government in May 2022, however, Imran Khan "did not find a way to escape" on May 25.

As per the news report, PML-N will begin its campaign on May 28. The development came after a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. Shehbaz Sharif visited London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan a "liar" and "cunning person from head to toe." He said Imran Khan's lies are now being exposed in front of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the narrative made against him by the PTI government was on the basis of lies. He said that attempt was made to collect evidence against him in New Zealand and other nations, as per The Express Tribune report.

Shehbaz Sharif's statement came while speaking to journalists in London where he attended the coronation of King Charles III. He also met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit. Shehbaz Sharif also met Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor