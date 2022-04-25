PML-N leader accuses Imran Khan govt of destroying energy sector in Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government of destroying the energy sector of the country, reported local media.

Abbasi said that the Imran Khan government left the energy sector in tatters just because of its incompetence and neglect, reported The News International

He added that the energy sector was left with no new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, no headway in the south-to-north gas pipeline, and said that the former government failed to optimally utilize the existing two LNG terminals.

The PML-N leader further said that the Imran Khan government failed to address the issues of the newly-proposed LNG terminals and thus the current government has decided to summon the owners to have firsthand knowledge of their problems.

"So, we have decided to discuss those with them to resolve them," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has accused Imran Khan of setting a trap for his successors by announcing heavy subsidies on fuel weeks before his ouster. He has also said that the government will have to withdraw the subsidies to revive the stalled bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Expressing the government's inability to continue the subsidies on petroleum products, Ismail blamed Imran Khan for trying to sabotage the new government by announcing heavy subsidies on fuel towards the end of his tenure.

( With inputs from ANI )

