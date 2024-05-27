PML-N to issue nomination papers to elect party's new President

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 27 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Election Commission is set to issue the nomination papers for the election of the party's new president on Monday, reported ARY News.

The five-member election commission of the party is spearheaded by Rana Sanaullah. Meanwhile, Iqbal Jhagra, Ishrat Ashraf, Jamal Shah Kakar and Khealdas Kohistani are the other members associated with the commission.

Candidates can get nomination papers upto 5:00 in the evening, a party spokesperson said. "The papers could be submitted from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon tomorrow," the spokesperson added.

"Scrutiny of the papers will be held between 1:00 to 2:00 pm."

"The central general council of the party will elect a new president at 4:00 pm tomorrow," the election commission announced, according to ARY News.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to return unopposed as the PML-N president.

The agenda for the PML-N general council session includes electing the party's president and amending the party's constitution. Shehbaz Sharif, the party's acting president, and the newly elected president will both address the session.

During the session, the general council will vote on resolutions concerning Kashmir, Palestine, and other issues.

The PML-N had earlier announced to hold the party's general council meeting for the president's election on May 11 but later decided to hold the session on the occasion Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28, the day marking the completion of 26 years since Pakistan's nuclear tests on May 28th, 1998.

