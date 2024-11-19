PoGB: Frustration mounts as delayed bridge repairs pose risk to public safety

Gilgit [PoGB], November 19 : The residents of Bargo Balla in Gilgit district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan have expressed frustration over the delay in repairing a wooden bridge in their area. They have urged the authorities and their elected representative, Amjad Hussain Advocate, to press the contractor to complete the work promptly and prevent any potential accidents.

A video uploaded on Pamir Times showed a man saying, "In the video, you can see the bridge known as Bargo Balla Bridge, which is in very poor condition. It has been three months since the repair work was started, but it has not been completed yet. A lot of traffic passes through here. It is possible that an accident might happen here."

Expressing concern over the delayed repair, the man said "Our appeal to the government is to take action and work on this bridge. Children also cross this bridge. People are saying that the reason the work has not been completed is due to the contractor's lack of interest. We request that the work be completed soon, otherwise, the people here will be forced to take to the streets and protest."

The residents have made it clear that if no action is taken soon, they will have no choice but to resort to street protests to make their voices heard. Protests, while not uncommon in regions facing underdevelopment, are often a last resort when all other avenues for redress have been exhausted. The issue in Bargo Balla is not an isolated case but rather a reflection of the broader challenges facing the infrastructure in PoGB.

The region faces serious challenges in terms of connectivity and access to basic services. Many roads, bridges, and other key infrastructure elements are in a state of disrepair, and repair or development projects are often delayed or abandoned due to a lack of resources, political will, or inefficiencies in the implementation of these projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor