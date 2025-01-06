PoGB: Hunza protesters reject government's proposal to connect power supply from Jaglot Power station

Hunza [PoGB], January 6 : Protests erupted in Hunza in Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan as local residents rejected a proposal from the government to connect the region's power supply to the Jaglot Guru power station.

The protesters, who have expressed their dissatisfaction with the plan, argue that the power station has failed to meet the electricity needs of nearby areas like Danyore and Gilgit, and therefore should not be expected to serve the more remote and energy-demanding Hunza region.

While speaking to Pamir Times, Ejaz Gilgiti, a spokesperson for the protest organisers, emphasised the inadequacy of the Guru power station, claiming that it has been unable to meet the needs of its current service areas. He argued that transferring additional demand from Hunza would only worsen the power shortages already affecting the region.

Gilgiti pointed out that the government's announcement claiming that Hunza would receive 1.2 MW of electricity from Jaglot was nothing more than a false and misleading statement. He reminded the public of a similar attempt made months earlier, when the government tried to convince the people of Hunza to accept a power-sharing agreement. He added that the previous attempt, which lasted for four months, failed miserably due to the inadequacy of the power supply, leaving the region in darkness.

He said, "Currently, the government is spreading fake news, claiming that we, the people of Hunza, will receive 1.2 MW of electricity from Jaglot. This is not the first time such an attempt has been made. Four months ago, there was a similar effort to deceive us. We reject this proposal. We don't know what the real agenda behind this is."

He further stated, "This is just a tactic to create division among the people. The government is trying to stir up conflict and discord between the people of Hunza and other regions."

In a strong rejection of the plan, the protesters called for more sustainable solutions to address the power needs of Hunza. They demanded that the government invest in building reliable infrastructure that could meet the growing demand for electricity in their region, rather than relying on a failing power station that was already overburdened.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor