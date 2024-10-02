PoGB: Karakoram International University students protest against fee hikes, administrative mismanagement

Gilgit [PoGB], October 2 : Students from Karakoram International University in the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan region held protests against fee hikes and administrative mismanagement, Pamir Times reported.

The students took to the streets, boycotting classes and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

Protesters gathered in front of the PoGB Press Club.

A protestor said that the administration had assured them that the fee hike will be reduced gradually, but the fees were increased again.

"Last year, at Naad-e-Ali Chowk, we protested against the fee hike, and after that, an agreement was signed promising a 15 per cent reduction in fees. They assured us that this reduction would continue gradually. However, this year, fees have suddenly increased by around 20 to 25 per cent, which is why we are protesting. This morning, we also found out that all the officers who supported us have been expelled," a protestor said.

Another student added that the police inflicted brutality against the protestors, when they went to raise their concerns.

"When we reached the university to inquire about this situation, they had already called the police. Rangers grabbed us by the collar. We will not tolerate this at any cost. We did nothing this time, but if they continue this way, we will respond strongly. This is all done by the university to cover up their corruption," the student added.

Despite global efforts to advance education, the region, which is under Pakistan's illegal control, faces numerous obstacles, including budget cuts for higher education and irregular funding from the Higher Education Commission for Karakoram University.

These students, who come from remote areas with hopes of pursuing higher education, are now encountering unexpected challenges.

There appears to be a deliberate effort to undermine education in Gilgit-Baltistan, suggesting that Pakistan is wary of an educated populace challenging its illegitimate authority. Another student emphasised, "The people of PoGB are starting their own businesses, which also helps the economy. Yet, despite this progress, the cost of essential services, including education, has increased."

Although campuses have been established in Hunza and Diamer to promote education, these institutions continue to face persistent challenges such as internal strife, ineptitude, poor administration, and corruption from their inception.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor