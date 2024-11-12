PoGB: Lawyer bodies in Ghizer reject land reform act

Gilgit [PoGB], November 12 : Lawyer bodies of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan convened a meeting at Ghizer Press Club to reject the controversial land reform bill as it is illegal and against the rights of the local population, as per Pamir Times.

The body said, "The government should take people from both settled and unsettled areas on board before implementing the bill," as reported by the Pamir Times.

According to the Pamir Times, the lawyers stated that the representatives of Gilgit Baltistan are in favour of the act to please the government. They further added that both impartible and partible lands could be occupied by the government under the act. But the definition of partible and impartible land is not mentioned clearly in the bill.

The Lawyers highlighted, "Points 1, 2 and 4 of the bill are against the personal interest of the residents." They also condemned the provision that exempts representatives of the bill from any impeachment process. There would be no proceedings against the representatives for any false distribution. These representatives will work according to the government as they are loyal to them.

Earlier, the bar association had decided to boycott court proceedings till November 16. The boycott was called by several bar associations, including the High Court Bar Association, the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council, the Supreme Court Bar Association, and district bar officials.

Pamir Times reported that the lawyers called for urgent amendments to the bill, safeguarding the public interest. The major problem arises in the unsettled areas. According to the bill, the stream is classified under impartible lands without addressing how local people might benefit from this change.

According to the provision of the bill, the secretary planner would be appointed from outside the region, unaware of Gilgit Baltistan's jurisdiction. The lawyers further insisted that the bill must be amended to safeguard the interests of the residents. They also emphasised that the opposition should raise their voices against the bill to maintain checks and balances.

