PoGB: Opposition raises alarm over controversial land reform bill

Gilgit [PoGB] November 2, : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, opposition politicians are raising concerns over a controversial land reform bill that is threatening the ownership rights of residents.

According to WTV reports, the bill was recently presented in the Provincial Assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), sparking serious concerns among opposition leaders.

The opposition leader stated, "Today, the land reform bill was introduced in the assembly. As members of the opposition, we request that this bill not be presented until our serious concerns are addressed."

He emphasized that the core of the bill aims to transfer land rights to the PoGB government, yet he criticized the lack of thorough examination, claiming, "Those who signed the bill clearly did not read it properly."

He further explained that the bill encompasses a vast area, 96 per cent of which includes glaciers, rivers, and mountains, that is considered non-transferable. If the bill is passed, he warned, these lands would fall under the control of the Pakistani government, a move he called unacceptable.

"These lands should rightfully belong to the people of PoGB," he asserted.

The opposition leader also highlighted that the bill includes provisions affecting mineral-rich mountains, where he claims 80 per cent of resources are already under lease. "If this bill is approved, it will allow the Pakistani government to take control of these resources, which is a crime," he stated, condemning the actions of corrupt officials who he believes are attempting to appease select individuals.

He concluded by warning that the bill would exacerbate existing issues for the people of PoGB, as it would disproportionately benefit those who already own land. "We are the ones who have worked hard to improve this region, and we will not accept measures that undermine our rights and resources," he declared.

The protests reflect deep-seated frustrations regarding land ownership and governance in PoGB as local leaders continue to advocate for the rights of their constituents. The ongoing issues in PoGB underscore broader concerns regarding infrastructure and basic services, reflecting the region's longstanding challenges since its disputed occupation by Pakistan.

