PoGB: Pakistan Gemstone and Minerals Association highlights mining crisis, warns of protests

Gilgit [PoGB], August 21 : The Pakistan Gemstone and Minerals Association (PGMA) faces substantial difficulties including stringent regulatory conditions, challenges in obtaining No-Objection Certificates and explosive licenses, administrative hurdles, and severe economic impacts such as unemployment and revenue losses, WTV News, a local news organisation reported.

As per WTV News, a major convention by the Pakistan Gemstone and Minerals Association (PGMA) was held on Wednesday in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). During the event, PGMA members highlighted the challenges faced by mine workers in the region.

A member of the convention said, "Due to strict conditions, it has become a problem for us to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) for using explosive materials in mines. As a result, all mining activities have ceased, which is detrimental to our business. We urgently request authorities to address these issues, as our sector is suffering. We call on the Pakistan government to resolve this matter promptly so that mining operations can resume."

The person further noted, "Previously, obtaining documentation and power of attorney was straightforward, but now the power of attorney and explosive license has been removed. This is a critical issue because all mines in PoGB are now closed, leading to unemployment. All stakeholders had recommended major changes to the 2024 mineral rules, but no action has been taken so far."

The PGMA has warned that if their demands are not addressed, they will begin protesting on the roads after a one-week deadline expires, WTV News stated.

As per WTV News, in Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), various associations frequently protest due to ongoing issues related to governance, economic hardship, and regional autonomy.

Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan often stem from a combination of economic, administrative, political, and social issues. Associations frequently mobilize to address grievances related to resource management, regulatory challenges, economic hardship, political representation, infrastructure development, and environmental concerns.

These protests reflect the region's struggle for better governance, equitable treatment, and improved living conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor