PoGB: People suffer in Olding due to waterlogging after flash floods

Olding [PoGB], August 24 : Acres of fertile agricultural land belonging to the locals of Olding village in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have been inundated by flash floods since last week, Skardu TV, a local news outlet from PoGB reported.

A resident from PoGB, while pointing towards a small lake stated, "This was not at all a lake at least two farms of common people have drowned here. The water is now entering our houses and we are not able to stop it. The lands that are drowned in these small lakes leave our farmlands useless."

"We cannot sow seeds because of this dirty water, we cannot make stables for cattle because our animals may also drown and we cannot construct homes on this land as the land cannot hold the weight of construction. Our income sources have been destroyed and when these lakes freeze in winter the situation becomes even more critical," the resident further said.

Samar Nazmi, a local social worker, said, that Olding is located at a vulnerable spot on the base of the valley and the situation started to worsen in 2015. Nazmi stated that the water is forming these puddles after over-construction in the valley, which has started to become a spreader of diseases.

Nazmi said, "Our village Olding because of being on the base of a valley is situated at a vulnerable spot. The situation started to worsen in 2015. At that time the situation was less critical, as the population was less and the water was able to find its way. But after over-construction in the valley, the water is forming these puddles, which are now becoming the spreaders of diseases."

"We had to vacate a local school because the water had entered the building and the situation had become serious. Similar was the situation of a local household they were not able to use their ground floor as the puddles's water had entered their house and destroyed everything," he added.

While pointing to his house, another resident, Kasim Butt, said, that he had to move his cattle in a hurry so that they didn't get drowned. He further said that his major source of income, his farms, were also drowned in these waters.

He further said, "The situation is becoming unlivable, the smell and the water are entering our homes and are sickening our children. We have asked all local authorities to mobilise resources to ensure our safety. And if nothing changes we will protest to ensure our voices are heard".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor