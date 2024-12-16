PoGB: Protest erupts in Skardu over arrest of political activists

Skardu [PoGB], December 16 : A large protest organised by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) took place on Monday in Skardu's Yadgar area in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, condemning the recent arrests of political activists, including prominent leader Muhammad Javed and political worker Ali Taj.

As per reports by the Pamir Times, the protesters voiced their strong opposition to the filing of FIRs against political dissidents and their subsequent detentions, urging for the abolition of the controversial Fourth Schedule and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the region.

The Fourth Schedule, part of Pakistan's legal framework, has faced criticism for being used to suppress political dissent and target individuals based on vague or politically motivated charges, rather than on legitimate evidence of criminal activity. Similarly, the ATA, introduced in 1997, grants the government broad powers to combat terrorism but has been controversial for its use in suppressing civil liberties and curbing political activism.

During the protest, participants expressed their frustration with what they described as a growing climate of fear and repression in PoGB. One protestor said, "There are different laws for Gilgit-Baltistan and different laws for the establishment. We are raising our voice against this injustice. When it comes to Gilgit-Baltistan, we will stand united, regardless of sectarian differences. The blood of all is the same."

This protest in Skardu follows another demonstration just days earlier in Hunza, where political activists gathered in front of the Hunza Press Club to demand the release of Muhammad Javed, former chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other political leaders. Protesters in Hunza held placards reading "Free Javed" and "Freedom of Speech," while rallying for the restoration of fundamental rights such as political participation and freedom of expression.

According to reports, Muhammad Javed, along with two other leaders, was arrested by local police following an FIR filed by customs officials at the Sost Police Station in Hunza. The FIR accuses over 88 individuals of being involved in the illegal transportation of goods imported from China. The document alleges that the suspects assaulted customs officers, forcibly removed the goods, and obstructed roads, among other charges. In addition, the accused face allegations of delivering provocative speeches that allegedly incited unrest.

However, protesters strongly dispute these accusations, asserting that their actions were political, not criminal. The activists emphasised their unwavering support for the detained leaders and made it clear that their protests would not end until those arrested were freed. The ongoing protests in PoGB reflect mounting frustration over the increasing arrests of political leaders and activists in the region.

