PoGB: Residents of Diamer district raise strong opposition against recent 'Jirga'

Diamer [PoGB], January 16 : The people of Diamer have expressed strong opposition to the recent Grand Jirga held in Chilas, arguing that such gatherings have only contributed to the exploitation of the district's resources and worsened financial mismanagement, local media reported.

Instead of addressing critical issues like education and development, these jirgas, residents claim, serve the interests of a select few while leaving the community's real problems unresolved, the residents said.

Markhor Times reported that the Grand Jirga, which took place recently in Diamer, Chilas, was attended by high-profile figures such as Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Commander FCNA Major General Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, along with local scholars and religious leaders.

For the past decade, Diamer has seen a steady decline in its education budget and the mismanagement of the district's financial resources. Local leaders and residents argue that these jirgas have only provided a platform for the elite to further their personal agendas, while the region's public continues to face neglect.

The report further highlighted growing concerns that these groups are attempting to seize Diamer's natural resources, including forests, land, and other valuable reserves. Many believe that such actions would deprive the people of Diamer of their rights and resources, leaving them with few means to secure their future.

In response, community members are calling for unity among the people of Diamer to protect their land, forests, and natural resources. They emphasise the need for collective action to safeguard the district's rights and ensure that its wealth benefits future generations. As the situation stands, Diamer's residents are demanding a stronger stand against those exploiting the region for personal gain.

Recently, a group of youths from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) raised their voices against the ongoing load shedding in the region, as reported by WTV.

According to the report, the young activists gathered at the Secretary of Power and Water office, demanding immediate action on electricity shortages, which have been plaguing the entire region for months. The protesters voiced their frustration, pointing out that while the citizens of PoGB are entitled to water rights, they continue to be denied their basic right to consistent electricity.

Earlier this month, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), under the leadership of Chairman Ehsan Advocate, convened a crucial meeting to address the ongoing power crisis that has been affecting the region.

As reported by Pamir Times, the committee issued a statement lauding the people of Hunza for their protest in sub-zero temperatures, which compelled the government to engage in negotiations. The AAC commended their resilience and determination, highlighting the significance of the protest in securing attention to the pressing issue of power shortages.

