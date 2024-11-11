PoGB: SIT arrest two suspected drug dealers near Karakoram International University

Gilgit [PoGB], November 11 : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan Police has reportedly arrested two suspected drug dealers, for their involvement in the distribution of illegal substances around Karakoram International University (KIU).

According to a report by Pamir Times, authorities have recovered 400 grams of hashish and 31 grams of crystal meth, commonly known as ice, which have now been seized for legal processing.

These recent arrests underscore the ongoing challenge of drug abuse within educational institutions. Pakistani media have repeatedly highlighted the growing concern, attributing the rise in drug use to several interconnected factors: the breakdown of law and order, easy access to illegal substances, widespread poverty, and limited employment opportunities.

In May, a report titled "Drug Abuse and Campuses" by the Pakistani media outlet Dawn raised an urgent alarm about the rising use of drugs in educational institutions. The report emphasised the severity of the issue, stating: "The use of drugs in educational institutions is alarming. The pace at which it is spreading is even more concerningalmost frightening. The number of teenagers using drugs on campuses is both frustrating and worrisome. Society can no longer afford to live in denial. We must wake up to this grim reality and take action before it is too late. The first step is to acknowledge the problem and understand what is happening and why."

The report further noted that Pakistan's youth are under extreme stress, particularly in relation to academics and career pressures. They live with the constant fear of falling behind in an increasingly competitive world. In an attempt to cope with these pressures, many turn to smoking, followed by recreational drugs. Over time, what begins as a way to escape stress often leads to addiction, with many young people becoming habitual users.

Another critical factor identified in the report was the widespread availability of drugs, particularly near educational campuses. This situation highlights a failure on the part of local administrations, provincial and federal governments, and law enforcement agenciesespecially the police. The easy access to illegal substances around schools and universities is a glaring issue that exacerbates the problem, reported Dawn.

The report called for immediate action, urging the government and relevant authorities to take strict measures to combat the drug menace. Furthermore, it stressed the need for parents to remain vigilant about their children's activities and to educate them on the dangers of drug addiction and its long-term effects on their well-being.

