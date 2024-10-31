PoGB traders protest customs ban on baggage trade, demand Policy reversal

Gilgit [PoGB], October 31 : Traders from Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan protested on Wednesday at the Pakistan Customs Check Post in Sost, Hunza, in response to the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) ban on baggage trade at the Khunjerab border. The traders went on strike to express their opposition to this decision, as reported by local media outlet Hum English.

A hand-written notice issued by the Customs Administration's Baggage Section in Sost stated in Urdu: "All vehicle owners are hereby notified that all vehicles classified as baggage must clear their taxes and exit within two days. Under SRO 1649 issued by the Government of Pakistan (FBR), all commercial activity within baggage is prohibited. Any violation after two days will result in the seizure of the vehicle along with its goods."

In SRO 1649 (I)/2024, the FBR, exercising the powers conferred by Section 219 of the Customs Act of 1969, proposed an amendment to the Baggage Rules of 2006. The Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) specifies, "The adjudicating authority, as outlined in the Act, will confiscate goods brought in commercial quantities."

According to the report, the protesting traders have urged the authorities to intervene promptly, seeking an end to what they describe as "oppressive" restrictions and demanding the reversal of the baggage vehicle ban. They argue that inconsistent policies will harm local businesses in the long run, jeopardizing the region's economic stability.

"If smaller vehicles can't pass, we won't allow larger freight containers to cross either," stated one protester, emphasizing that the ban on baggage vehicles effectively halts trade operations, leading to widespread repercussions throughout the region.

This is not the first time traders in Sost have protested against Customs. Protests have become a regular occurrence in Sost, the last town in Hunza near the Pakistan-China border, with traders consistently voicing their frustrations over the rapidly changing regulations imposed by customs authorities.

The report further noted that the protesters, including baggage traders, have been vocal about what they label as "injustices" from customs officials since the border reopened for trade in April. The traders contend that the ongoing policy changes and restrictions are creating uncertainty, disrupting their livelihoods, and hindering the regional economy.

Earlier this year, they contested tax collection at the border, arguing that the status of PoGB as a disputed territory renders tax collection legally questionable. However, their case was dismissed by the Chief Court, which upheld customs' authority to impose taxes at Khunjerab.

