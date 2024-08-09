PoGB villagers fear threat to livelihood as climate crisis worsens, lament govt inaction

Hunza [PoGB], August 9 : Villagers in parts of Hunza Valley in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) have been facing an imminent threat of land destruction, as their homes have been destroyed due to the rapid melting of glaciers and overflowing of Hunza River.

The lack of action from local authorities has left residents in Hunza Valley in distress as they are now experiencing flash floods which have destroyed many households and livelihoods in the area.

Reportedly, the residents of Hunza Valley are increasingly concerned about the continuous land erosion as the overflowing rivers now pose a survival threat.

They lamented that the administration has not yet taken measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and the rivers have expanded, destroying homes, farms, and vital infrastructure.

The residents are demanding compensation for their losses.

One Hunza Valley resident Rehan Shah expressed sorrow over the destruction stating "that our area was being continuously destroyed from at least last four years. No one representing the government came to our villages to see how we are surviving. Several of our brethren and their families are now left to cry as everything that they owned has drowned."

Shah also highlighted the issue of low-budget allotment for disaster control in these areas.

He said "The disaster management authority in Hunza is merely given PKR six lakh which cannot fulfill our needs in these scenarios. Can they by any chance give back the belongings these people have lost due to these floods? They promised to send machinery and engineers for our rescue but we still await them."

Another resident of Hunza Valley Muhammad Ali said, "There are no arrangements here. There is no connectivity right now. Our belongings, livestock, and other property are all damaged. We are stuck here. No government authority has come to resolve our issues. We request immediate help."

Ali stressed that despite several pleas made by the villagers the lack of governmental intervention continues to leave these communities vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change.

"As the crisis worsens, residents fear that their homes and livelihoods may soon be completely wiped out, with no relief in sight. The urgent need for government action to protect these at-risk areas cannot be overstated," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor