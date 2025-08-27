PoGB's business leaders demand restoration of border trade rights, warn of rising youth frustration

Gilgit [PoGB], August 27 : Business leaders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan [PoGB] have raised serious concerns over the suspension of the Pakistan-China border trade and the imposition of new customs policies, calling the move an "injustice" and a violation of their internationally recognised rights.

Addressing the issue, local trade representatives warned that if the situation continues, they may be left with no option but to approach international courts.

According to the WTV post shared on Facebook, traders emphasised that the border pass with China is the lifeline of PoGB's economy and an established right of its people since the 1980 Pakistan-China border agreement.

The cross-border trade was opened to the public in 1985 under a "seed policy", which exempted the region from full taxation due to its disputed status. The business leaders argued that the system worked successfully for decades until 2023, when Pakistan's federal authorities attempted to impose a new customs tariff system.

"We told officials clearly that we are not part of Pakistan's constitution. You cannot apply your tax system here unless you establish the legal status of PoGB. This is not a demand; it is our right under international agreements and United Nations resolutions," one trader leader stated. The suspension of the border trade has left thousands of people jobless.

"Nearly 80 per cent of unemployment in PoGB is controlled through cross-border trade with China. Every year, 8,000 to 10,000 graduates come into the market looking for jobs. With the border closed for the last nine months, our consignments have rotted like garbage at airports. People who took loans from banks are drowning in debt," said another business leader, as cited by the WTV post.

The speakers expressed disappointment over the role of Pakistani authorities, accusing them of corruption, incompetence, and disregard for PoGB's status. They criticised multiple agenciescustoms, FIA, and anti-smuggling unitsfor operating without clarity on legal jurisdiction.

"They themselves don't know under what constitution they are working here. The entire system has collapsed, and they are pushing our youth toward frustration and destruction," the traders said, as reported by WTV's post.

They also recalled that a cabinet meeting in PoGB on August 23 had agreed to declare the region a "non-tariff zone," but the decision was postponed to August 28. Local traders said they were satisfied with the provincial government's efforts but warned that any delay beyond the deadline would escalate public anger.

Highlighting their deepening desperation, they said, "We have named the border pass our 'Ration Card' because it feeds our families. If you close this, you are snatching the bread of our children. We love this country, but Pakistan's government is creating problems for itself by denying us our rights."

The leaders accused Islamabad of using PoGB as a testing ground for new laws and economic experiments. "Whenever Pakistan introduces a new policy, they try to enforce it on us first. But these laws are not applicable here. Even the Supreme Court and PoGB Assembly have acknowledged this fact," they stated.

For over a month, people across PoGB have been holding protests demanding the restoration of their trade rights. "We were unarmed, peaceful, not even holding sticks, yet the state used force to suppress us. Is it a crime to ask for our rights?" they questioned.

The business leaders warned that continued neglect could push the youth into uncontrollable frustration and destabilise the region.

"We are not asking for anything new. This is our right, granted by international agreements. If the government does not act, we will continue our struggle, and the responsibility for the crisis will lie entirely with Pakistan," they concluded, as reported by the WTV post.

