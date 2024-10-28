PoJK activist condemns Pak-backed terrorism, demands strong action against violence in J-K

London [UK], October 28 : In a significant statement, Professor Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party Jammu Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan and Ladakh, has expressed strong condemnation of Pak-backed terrorism in India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, he stated, "We condemn in the strongest possible words, Pakistani infiltration, Pakistan sponsored terrorism and all forms of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and demand an iron hand to be used to put an end to this bloodbath in our homeland".

https://x.com/NEP_JKGBL/status/1850170563253129220?t=mtWofgbzcRmS8bkrsd6mcw&s=08

Sajjad's reaction follows the recent discovery of a terror hideout during a search operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, where Indian security forces recovered two hand grenades and three mines.

Professor Sajjad Raja has long been a staunch critic of Pakistan-backed terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region. He has consistently raised awareness about the atrocities taking place in PoJK as well as Gilgit-Baltistan, emphasising the profound impact of violence and oppression on local communities.

Recently, Sajjad Raja conveyed a strong condemnation of Pakistan's occupation of Kashmir, specifically referencing the events of October 22, 1947.

In a recent post on X, he stated, "The worst day in the entire history of Jammu and Kashmir is the 22nd of October 1947a black day that we shall never forget. We must avenge all the atrocities that occurred on that day and in the years that followed, as a result of the system that was illegally imposed upon us".

https://x.com/NEP_JKGBL/status/1850125318436077838?t=Sk71S2uPSpU-BPVZfoal5w&s=08

Sajjad also remarked that the people in PoJK have firmly stood up against Pakistani atrocities, demanding self-respect and self-rule. He noted that the movement, which initially focused on demands for cheaper flour and electricity, will persist until Pakistan grants genuine legislative powers and self-rule to the residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has raised significant concerns regarding human rights abuses and atrocities over the years.

Reports indicate widespread violations, including arbitrary detentions of political dissidents and activists, suppression of free speech through media censorship, and violent crackdowns on civilians by military forces.

Ethnic and sectarian tensions have further exacerbated the conflict, leading to displacement and humanitarian crises.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor