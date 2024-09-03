PoJK activist highlights ongoing suppression of progressives, calls for counter-revolution

Glasgow [Scotland], September 3 : Amjad Ayub Mirza, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir recently shared a message on his YouTube channel about the unrest in the region.

Mirza, a vocal critic of the current Pakistan regime, highlighted a growing counter-revolution characterised by ruthless suppression of the voices of progressives, freedom fighters, and nationalists.

Mirza said, "As I have been continuously updating you, a counter-revolution has started in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The most significant sign of this is the ongoing attacks on progressives, freedom fighters, and nationalists. Asma Batool is still in custody, and there has been no news about her in the media. Only a few individuals have made general statements mentioning missing persons, but no specific statement regarding Asma Batool's release has been seen in any newspaper from PoJK."

Mirza also addressed a disturbing trend the rise of the "Tahaffuz-e-Khatme Nabuwwat" (Protection of the Finality of Prophethood) campaign. According to Mirza, this initiative is being used to divert public attention from critical issues.

"The government is orchestrating conferences in various cities to shift focus away from pressing problems. Currently, a seven-day conference on the protection of the finality of Prophethood is being held in the Jhelum Valley, culminating in a central gathering at the Chakar College Ground on September 8," Mirza said.

While Mirza clarified that he is not opposed to religious freedom, he criticised the use of religion to further state interests.

"When religion is exploited in this manner, it ceases to serve humanity's welfare and becomes a tool for oppression. This misuse causes society to become passive and disengaged from fighting for its rights," he said.

Mirza painted a grim picture of the economic hardship faced by women in PoJK. According to Mirza, out of a population of 4.2 million, 5,00,000 women live below the poverty line, struggling to afford necessities.

"These women are unable to voice their grievances or protest due to societal pressures and lack of support. The situation is so dire that some are driven to suicide by jumping off the Jhelum River bridge. These deaths, reported as domestic issues, are a direct result of poverty," Mirza said.

Mirza further stressed the need for a new movement in PoJK. He criticised current political parties, both nationalist and freedom-seeking, for their unrealistic political narratives that fail to address the region's true needs. He concluded with a call for self-reliance and organisation as the path to true freedom.

"No oppressed nation has ever achieved freedom through peaceful means or international intervention alone," he emphasised. "True freedom requires self-reliance and a departure from the colonial systems imposed by oppressive powers," Mirza added.

