PoJK PM accused of terror links; Amjad Ayub Mirza slams PoJK govt for promoting terror

London [UK], September 9 : Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq is facing severe criticism for openly endorsing terrorism and aligning with jihadi organisations.

PoJK activist and political analyst Amjad Ayub Mirza has accused him of using his position to promote radical ideology, warning that his actions pose a direct threat to peace and stability in the region.

Speaking in a strong statement, Mirza alleged that Haq has been inviting extremist organisations to his public meetings and has made open calls for jihad.

"You see, this is no secret that the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir himself has been inviting all the Jihadi organisations to his public meetings and has been raising slogans of Al-Jihad, Al-Jihad and he has publicly confessed that his government is going to facilitate Jihad in Indian Kashmir," Mirza said.

He questioned why Haq has not been prosecuted by the United Nations for promoting terrorism.

"He is promoting terrorism publicly and there are public statements, his press statements, he has been quoted in the media but he still remains the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He has been supporting all the rallies that have been taking place in Muzaffarabad and other places," he added.

Mirza also highlighted the deep-rooted political suppression in the region, describing PoJK as nothing more than a colony under Pakistan's control.

"Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a colony of Pakistan and one of the main jobs that has been designated to the so-called Legislative Assembly and the government of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is to suppress public discontent, to suppress public mobilisation against the government and to suppress the civil rights, economic rights and political rights movement," he asserted.

He pointed to the rise of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a growing people's movement in PoJK, which he said has become a legitimate representative of the people's will.

"The Joint Awami Action Committee is the only legitimate representative of the people's will in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This has never happened in the past 78 years that the masses have agreed to support one entity, and that entity is the Joint Awami Action Committee. Therefore, the Joint Awami Action Committee is looked upon as a threat not only by the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir government but also by the Pakistani government," Mirza explained.

The activist's remarks shed light on what he described as Pakistan's "dual policy", fueling terrorism on one hand while systematically denying PoJK residents their basic rights.

His statements underscore Islamabad's control over the region, reinforcing its status as a colony where voices of dissent are suppressed, and terrorism is propagated to destabilise neighbouring regions.

