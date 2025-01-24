PoJK residents voice frustration over traffic chaos and neglect: "Every day feels like a battle on the roads"

Muzaffarpur [POJK] January 24 : Traffic congestion is one of the main issues being faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), among other difficulties. People say the lack of proper road infrastructure has turned even routine commutes into daily battles.

Stating on the issue a resident said "I feel compelled to speak out about the growing challenges in our region, especially the worsening traffic situation. Every day, we face chaos on the roadscars parked on sidewalks, blocking paths for pedestrians and creating bottlenecks that affect everyone".

The resident continued by saying, "Construction is either incomplete or poorly done, which disrupts the entire system. Even in critical areas like the road in front of the Prime Minister's House, basic issues like open gutters are ignored".

The locals are urging awareness-raising efforts to help individuals develop a feeling of accountability. The public could be effectively educated via social media about traffic regulations, the value of parking in an orderly manner, and the necessity of group efforts to reduce traffic according to residents.

However, traffic is not the only concern.

The education sector in PoJK is also in dire straits. Teachers, despite being employed through biometric verification, often lack the requisite skills to impart quality education. Highlighting this issue a resident stated, "The state of education here is just as alarming. Teachers are being hired through biometric systems, but what good is that if they lack the skills to teach?" Many people have trouble with fundamental language and grammar, which makes it impossible to address pupils' educational demands.

According to residents, the atmosphere in schools does not promote development. The textbook boards are often criticized for their antiquated methodology and lack of creativity.

