PoK: Air travel becomes a distant dream for Gilgit-Baltistan people

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], April 29 : Amid an exorbitant rise in fare prices, air travel has become a distant dream for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan people, reported Pakistan vernacular media.

The largest airline of Pakistan - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has raised flight fares from Islamabad to Skardu is Rs 39,700 and for Gilgit Rs 29,200.

It was said that such a high fare would also affect tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, reported Daily K2.

The raise in flight fares comes amid deteriorating socio-economic conditions, with even the middle and salaried class finding it increasingly inconvenient to make both ends meet.

Pakistan currency continues sliding down compared to the dollar, reported Daily Pakistan.

Moreover, any political tensions and disputes amongst political parties will only add to people's misery and hardships in day-to-day life.

Amid such a dire situation, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants polls in Punjab. In contrast, PDM government wants polls after completing its term and PDM wants polls on one date in the country amply describes the political instability in the country, reported Ibrat.

A heavy contingent of Punjab Police Friday night raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi's residence to arrest him, drawing strong criticism from the party, which has been voicing concerns against the arrests of its workers and leaders.

The raid comes hours after the PTI and Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government held talks on election dates, with the former calling for stopping of their workers' arrests, warning that the talks might derail if the law enforcers' actions do not come to a halt, reported Geo News.

Though PTI has already made announcements of coming out on the road, no matter if this announcement like its recent other ones might turn out to be just a mere threat, PTI will get some issues against the government.

The best way- out in the current face-off between the government and PTI is some truce/reconciliation and this is possible only when both sides agree to talks between them, reported Daily Pakistan.

Amid this chaos, one million Pakists left the country in a year. The number of Pakists going abroad increased by 300 per cent in just one year, an average of 2 to 2.5 million Pakists went abroad annually, now this number has increased to 1 million, reported Jasarat.

According to the report in this regard, millions of young people worried about the uncertain economic and political situation, inflation and unemployment went overseas in search of sustenance.

Doctors, engineers, IT specialists, accountants, associate engineers, teachers, nurses are among those who went abroad, more than 92 thousand highly educated people also settled abroad, reported Daily K2.

