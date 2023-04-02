PoK: Religious conference to raise funds for jihad in Kashmir

Hattian Bala [PoK], April 2 : To raise funds for terrorist activities in India, the extreme right wing Islamic orgsation Tehreek-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat will orgse a conference in Hattian Bala College ground in Jhelum Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on April 30.

Tehreek-e Itefaq-e-Rai (Movement for Consensus) chairman Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza informed the international media that the purpose of the conference is to raise funds for future terrorist activities in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said by instilling sentiments of Jihad among the PoK youth they are preparing them for recruitment in various jihadi outfits sponsored by Pakistan.

Dr Mirza warned that Pakistan is working on reviving infiltration into Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in order to conduct acts of terrorism in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Using the purpose of the conference, the orgsers have already begun a massive fund raising campaign in the PoK, said Dr Mirza.

He said that at a time when the whole of the PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan was engulfed in social upheaval caused by gross violations of human rights and economic crisis this conference aims at diverting the youth's attention from real issues by propagating the finality of Prophet Muhammad and targeting religious minorities.

He said that the PoK government in collaboration with the Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is attempting to divert the social anger, demonstrated by youth and civil society in recent months, towards religious fanaticism.

Dr Mirza warned that holding of such events was not in the best interest of the region and should be banned in all parts PoK and occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Mirza said that the Khatam-e-Nabuwat conference orgsing body is collecting funds openly in the streets and from businesses and shopkeepers in the name of Jihad in Kashmir which is a gross violation of Financial Action Task Forces' demands regarding terror financing.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza is an author and a human rights activist from Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He currently lives in the UK in exile.

Recent Financial Action Task Force (FATF) waiver to Pakistan came as a massive relief for Islamabad, however, the global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog should continue to keep its pressure on the country as it just uses symbolic actions to curb terror financing, reported South-South Research Initiative (SSRI).

Pakistan, which was removed from the 'greylist' in October 2022, continues to be monitored by the Asia Pacific Group (APG), an FATF-style regional body.

Pakistan had to undergo a long scrutiny process to get itself off the list. The country was added to the "grey list" in the FATF's plenary meeting in Paris in June 2018.

This was the third time Pakistan's name was added to the list. Earlier Pakistan was on the FATF's grey list during 2008-2010 and 2012-2015 and had its name removed from the list in February 2015.

