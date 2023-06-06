PoK: Zulfiqar Haider Raja joins United Kashmir People's National Party

Bagh [PoK], June 6 : Nationalist leader Zulfiqar Haider Raja has joined the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) at an event in Bagh city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Monday.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the central spokesperson of UKPNP in a press release said, "With great enthusiasm and warm regards, UKPNP extends a heartfelt welcome to Zulfiqar Haider Raja as he joins our party".

"We assure him of our unwavering cooperation and full support as we embark on this collective journey towards a better future for the people of Kashmir," Khan added.

Zulfiqar Haider Raja, a nationalist leader, has great experience and wisdom gained through years of dedicated political leadership.

UKPNP spokesperson further said, "We firmly believe that his (Raja's) inclusion in the UKPNP will be a valuable asset to our party, further strengthening our efforts to serve our people and protection and promotion of their rights".

He added, "In addition to congratulating Zulfiqar Haider Raja on his decision to join UKPNP, we would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Sardar Ishtiaq Hussain, Amjad Gardaizi, Salma Hamid, and every comrade who played a vital role in making this union possible. Your efforts and dedication have laid the foundation for a brighter future, and we are grateful for your contributions".

Sardar Amjad Yousaf, President UKPNP Europe Zone and Muhammad Riaz Khan President UKPNP Canada were also present at the event in Bagh.

The UKPNP, whose Chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmir is living in exile in Switzerland, has been working for protecting the human rights of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and raising issues concerning the local people at international platforms, including the United Nations.

