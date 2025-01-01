Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Brussels [Belgium], January 1 (ANI/WAM): Poland is set to take over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from Hungary on Wednesday.

Every six months, an EU member state takes the helm of the Council to lead the policy discussions. While 2024 saw Belgium and Hungary preside, Poland and Denmark take charge in 2025.

Polish representatives are to assume the chairmanship of numerous ministerial meetings until the end of June. (ANI/WAM)

