Police carry out "controlled explosions" in Central London after suspicious vehicle found

London [UK], January 8 : A number of "controlled explosions" were conducted as part of the precautionary investigation conducted by Westminster Police in central London after a suspicious vehicle was reported, Sky News reported.

Follwing the investgation, Westminster Police said road closures were put in place around Regent Street and New Burlington Street.

However, after a thorough examination, the vehicle was found to be 'non-suspicious', as per Sky News.

The incident was subsequently stood down. Footage on social media showed a police cordon in place on Regent Street. A large police presence could be seen.

Further details are awaited from the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor