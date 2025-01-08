Police carry out "controlled explosions" in Central London after suspicious vehicle found
By ANI | Published: January 8, 2025 10:51 PM2025-01-08T22:51:14+5:302025-01-08T22:55:07+5:30
London [UK], January 8 : A number of "controlled explosions" were conducted as part of the precautionary investigation conducted by Westminster Police in central London after a suspicious vehicle was reported, Sky News reported.
Follwing the investgation, Westminster Police said road closures were put in place around Regent Street and New Burlington Street.
However, after a thorough examination, the vehicle was found to be 'non-suspicious', as per Sky News.
The incident was subsequently stood down. Footage on social media showed a police cordon in place on Regent Street. A large police presence could be seen.
Further details are awaited from the case.
