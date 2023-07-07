Police crackdown on driving of cars sent for scrap

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/TPS): This week police officers from the Yehuda region acted against the phenomenon of using discarded vehicles that already been sent for scrap.

The police said this endangers these drivers and all travellers alike.

The police say this happens largely within Judea and Samaria.

They worked in cooperation with the IDF in the operation, during which about 100 vehicles were seized and then they were taken to lots where they will be turned to scrap metal. (ANI/TPS)

