Police officer, 5 criminal suspects killed in southern Philippine clash

Manila, July 10 Philippine police clashed with suspected criminals in Cotabato province in the southern Philippines on Wednesday morning, with at least six people killed, including a police officer, and six other police officers injured, local police said.

Jennefer Amotan, police chief of the Aleosan town, said the firefight happened before 9 a.m. local time while policemen served a warrant to search a hideout believed to be hiding firearms and illegal drugs. A 33-year-old male police officer was killed and six others were wounded in the clash, she added, reports Xinhua news agency.

Amotan said the armed suspects opened fire at law enforcers, triggering a 30-minute firefight. The alleged leader of the criminal group and his four companions were killed in the operation.

Amotan said the police recovered assorted types of firearms and explosives and illicit drugs.

