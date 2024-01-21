Police seize illegal weapons in Northern Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 21 (ANI/TPS): In a crackdown on illegal weapons, Israeli police seized numerous guns and ammunition in raids across northern Israel over the weekend, the police announced on Sunday morning.

Security forces specifically targeted criminal organizations and individuals involved in the illicit arms trade.

Several compounds were raided in the areas of Nazareth and Deir Hanna. Kalashnikovs, two M-16 rifles, and other guns were seized, along with large amounts of ammunition and cartridges.

The raids come on the heels of police raids in Nazareth where two grenades and a Glock pistol were seized.

In 2023, a record number of 244 Arab Israelis were murdered, more than double the 120 homicides in 2022, according to the Abraham Initiative

The Abraham Initiative is a non-profit organization that promotes Arab integration into Israeli society.

Last year's spike in violence is attributed to organized crime groups fighting turf battles and trying to eliminate rivals. Arab criminal organizations have been involved in extortion, money laundering, and trafficking in weapons, drugs and women.

Police and government officials are under pressure to address the violence. (ANI/TPS)

