Police suspect family issues in suicide of actress Aparna Nair

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 A day after the suicide of actress Aparna Nair, police on Friday initiated a probe and registered a case of unnatural death.

Investigations revealed that owing to some domestic issues, the actor was in a disturbed mental state for the past few days.

The 33-year-old actress was found hanging at her house on Thursday late evening. Her husband shared the news.

As per sources, the last call Aparna made was to her mother during which expressed her deep sadness.

The body was taken to the Medical College hospital for autopsy on Friday.

Nair had acted in a few films and in TV serials.

She is survived by her husband and two young kids.

The police are in the process of taking statements of her sister and mother besides her husband.

--IANS

