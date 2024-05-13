Political activist urges Indian govt to summon Pakistan ambassador after Rangers open fire on protesters

Muzafarabad [PoJK], May 13 : Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Amjad Ayub Mirza on Monday, requested the Indian government to summon the Pakistan ambassador for an explanation, after Pakistan Rangers opened fire on thousands of locals in Muzaffarabad, protesting to raise their demands.

Mirza, in a video statement, stressed that the situation in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is very serious.

The political activist emphasised that earlier today, about 500,000 people descended upon Muzaffarabad and its suburbs to protest against taxes on electricity bills, cuts in subsidies and to demand an end to the perks and privileges of the Prime Minister and President.

He urged for global support and demanded the international community to come, stand by them and raise their voice for the locals of PoJK.

"The Indian repertoire in the United Nations, we request them to raise their voice at the United Nations Forum. We also request the Indian government to instruct the Ministry of External Affairs to summon the Pakistan ambassador and ask for an explanation. This is the broad daylight murder that is taking place in PoJK. Our lives are in danger. People's lives are in danger."

The incident has left several locals of the area injured, as locals in several thousand were out on the streets to raise their demands.

"At the moment the situation in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is getting very very serious. This morning, about 500,000 people descended upon Muzaffarabad and in the suburbs to protest against taxes on electricity bills, cuts in subsidies and to demand an end to the perks and privileges of the Prime Minister, the President, all members of the Legislative Assembly as well as the judges and bureaucracy," Mirza said.

During this march, the Pakistan Rangers tried to baton charge and stop the advancing long march, Mirza said.

"Suddenly the protesters hit back and the Rangers retreated. It seemed as if the Rangers have disappeared from the scene, but then they came with heavy contingency of rangers," he added.

However, the government of PoJK suddenly announced that they had reached an agreement accepting all demands of the Awami Action Committee (AAC).

They issued a notification, stating that the first 100 units of electricity will be charged at a fixed rate of three Rupees per unit, instead of 30, 40, 50 rupees per unit, Mirza said.

"They also said that the prices of the wheat have been reduced by about Rs 600-700 a month and that the Pakistan government has agreed to give an annual grant of 23 billion Rupees for facilitating these new prices" he added.

Mirza further in his statement said, "It was noticed that the notification issued by PoJK administration did not have a dispatch number. The people, the leaders of the Jammu-Kashmir Joint Action Committee (JAAC) are curious about it and they asked people to march towards Gilani Square, which is now called Aziz Chowk."

Mirza further highlighted that the Rangers began open firing and at least three people died and over 19 were injured. "The death toll is said to maybe increase," Mirza added.

He further said that the internet has totally shut down in the region, stressing that they are in a desperate situation.

"The army commandos started to land in helicopters in the center of Muzaffarabad and each helicopter was carrying about 20 to 25 commandos and they started to land and we don't know what is happening now because the internet is totally shut down and other people are dying. We are in a desperate situation," Mirza said.

