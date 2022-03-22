Political turmoil in Pakistan reflects failure of Imran Khan govt

The ongoing turmoil in Pakistan points to a crucial aspect that Imran Khan, who was voted to power to bail the country out of corrupt politics, has failed to deliver his promises, reported local media.

Notably, Imran Khan's election to power was to break away from the traditional political parties like Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that were said to be corrupt to the core and incapable of looking after the country's interests, however, he turned no different from his predecessors, reported The Express Tribune.

The cost of this experiment is borne by the country and its citizens, who were misled to believe that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a roadmap to undertake internal reforms and pursue external policies seeking a rebranding of the country.\

The author states that what is happening now is not surprising for those who know Pakistan's history. Imran Khan may have failed to deliver but he is just a symptom and not the cause of the problem!

The reality dawned upon these people as PTI failed to deliver its promise amid the lack of a roadmap to execute the plan of action. This lack of a plan was the reason Pakistan remained indecisive on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for nine months while squandering the USD 12 billion bailout package extended by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the media outlet.

Thus, with the recurrence of Imran Khan's failed policies, the current government lost its support base. Further, acting on their mutual hatred to oust Khan, opposition parties in Pakistan submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly on March 8, leading to political turmoil in the country.

Moreover, the public rallies planned by the Imran Khan government and the opposition on March 27 have added an explosive element to the volatile situation, with a danger of violence breaking out, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Notably, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the crucial session of the National Assembly on March 25. In 342-seat National Assembly, Imran Khan needs the support of 172 lawmakers to defeat the no-trust motion.

( With inputs from ANI )

