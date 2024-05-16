Pope Francis urges international community to help flood victims in Afghanistan

Vatican City [Italy], May 16 : Pope Francis has urged the international community to help the flood victims in Afghanistan, Vatican News reported.

During the General Audience on Wednesday morning, Pope Francis said he is praying for the victims, particularly the children and their families.

In the past few days, at least 300 people have been killed in flooding in 18 districts across at least three provinces in northern Afghanistan. According to the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), hundreds more have been injured and it is believed that many people remain buried in the mud.

Pope Francis said, "I appeal to the international community to immediately provide the necessary aid and support to protect the most vulnerable." The majority of the casualties have been reported in Baghlan province, according to Vatican News report.

As many as 3000 houses have been destroyed, farmland has been flooded, livestock has been washed away, schools have been shut, and health centres have been damaged due to heavy rains in Baghlan, Vatican News reported.

Takhar and Badakhshan provinces were affected, with initial reports that at least 300 houses were damaged due to flooding, according to the UN Children's Fund.

On May 11, Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai offered condolences to the families of the victims of the recent floods in Afghanistan and called on global aid agencies and merchants to come forward to help the affected families, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

He expressed sadness that the floods in Baghlan and other provinces of Afghanistan have caused personal and financial losses to many people.

On May 11, Karzai in a post on X stated, "It is very sad that floods in Baghlan and other provinces of the country have caused personal and financial losses to many of our citizens. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and I hope that the aid agencies and national traders will help the affected families."

Afghanistan's former head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, offered condolences to the families of the flood victims, as per the Khaama Press report.

He stated, "We expect aid organisations to expedite assistance to the affected and strive to provide them with the necessary essentials."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor